City considers new regulations for some ABQ business owners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - At a public meeting today, City Councilor Diane Gibson wanted to hear from the businesses that would be affected by new regulations making it tougher to sell secondhand goods. The regulations are intended to limit property crime in Albuquerque. 

It would include pawn shops, secondhand stores, and gun shops. Some business owners say that the changes could cripple their business. 

Alan Direen showed up after he heard that secondhand retail would be affected. He runs a number of flea markets in Albuquerque.

He leases the space and makes the sales, but his vendors are responsible for the goods they're selling. Enforcing a 15-day holding period for recently purchased goods or logging every serial number would be difficult.

"We deal with over 200 different people that sell for us. So, how would we go about that?" he said. 

He's motivated to address crime, too. In 2017 he had to shut the doors on his flea market on Central and San Pedro because he says drug abusers, violence and property crime forced them out.

Now he says the City should focus its efforts on the criminals and not punish businesses. 

"Well, let me tell ya, there's a heck of a lot more honest business going on than that one low life," he said. "We're not talking about a bunch of lowlifes, hell, some of our vendors are police officers." 

Councilor Gibson says she's in hurry to rush this legislation through -- and said these types of meetings were useful to help identify how this ordinance could be changed going forward.

