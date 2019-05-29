City council approves AFR crash response fee proposal | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City council approves AFR crash response fee proposal

Christina Rodriguez
May 29, 2019 10:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Insurance companies will soon get bills for costly crashes in Albuquerque. 

Advertisement

Albuquerque City Council passed a measure that will allow Albuquerque Fire and Rescue to start recovering costs for responding to crashes and fires that cost more than $1,500 in service.

A Level 1 motor vehicle response is for minor "fender bender" accidents, where there will be no charge.

A Level 2 motor vehicle response includes some type of hazard mitigation and cleanup, and will generate a fee depending on how many units respond and how long they spend on scene. 

An initial fee of $600 would be billed for the first hour of a Level 2 response, no matter how many units are on the scene. 

For more information about the cost recovery fees, click here

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: May 29, 2019 10:37 PM
Created: May 29, 2019 08:12 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home
Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home
Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen
Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
'Rural areas are paying the price': Sheriff talks on moving officers to Albuquerque
Otero County Sheriff David Black
Advertisement




Veteran loses home to fire in Valencia County
Veteran loses home to fire in Valencia County
Seals will be leaving ABQ BioPark
Seals will be leaving ABQ BioPark
Judy Chicago museum set to open in July
Judy Chicago museum set to open in July
City council approves AFR crash response fee proposal
City council approves AFR crash response fee proposal
Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen
Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen