City council approves AFR crash response fee proposal
May 29, 2019 10:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Insurance companies will soon get bills for costly crashes in Albuquerque.
Albuquerque City Council passed a measure that will allow Albuquerque Fire and Rescue to start recovering costs for responding to crashes and fires that cost more than $1,500 in service.
A Level 1 motor vehicle response is for minor "fender bender" accidents, where there will be no charge.
A Level 2 motor vehicle response includes some type of hazard mitigation and cleanup, and will generate a fee depending on how many units respond and how long they spend on scene.
An initial fee of $600 would be billed for the first hour of a Level 2 response, no matter how many units are on the scene.
Created: May 29, 2019 08:12 PM
