City council approves bills to regulate short-term rentals, prevent APD from receiving certain military equipment

The city will allow a six month cushion period to get everyone up to speed.

“They can call and make a complaint if there's a party, for example, at a unit,” said Petra Morris, Council Planning Manager. “Rather than relying on code enforcement, who generals is an 8 to 5 and APD where it’s mainly more about criminal matters, that will be good for neighbors to reach out but it will also be good from a data collection standpoint.”

The council also discussed an issue that turned controversial a few weeks back: the issue of de-militarizing APD, specifically about not participating in a federal program where APD would receive that equipment.

On Monday, city councilors approved similar legislation that would prohibit the police department from receiving certain military equipment.

A broader version was proposed by councilors Davis and Sena a few weeks back, but it did not pass.

The difference in this bill is that it is specifying or providing an exact recommendation list of prohibited equipment, like tracked armored vehicles, grenade launchers, certain firearms and ammunition.



“If we're trying to chip away at it one list at a time, I guess I can be supportive but I have a lot of reservations when there’s a recommended list, that’s only recommended, it’s not a clear outline,” said Councilor Sena.

“I think sometimes the devil is in the detail,” said Councilor Borrego. “Looking back at the original bill, the councilors that didn't vote for it for somewhat made to look like the bad guys, I guess. So that’s why I think it’s important that we look at the first bill and look at this bill as sort of a middle ground of what we can move forward with as a community.”

Also discussed Monday was the two cent gas tax. That money would go toward road projects, but that issue was deferred until November. If passed, the gas tax would go to voters next year.