City Council approves funding for "Party Patrols"

A new Rapid Accountability Program will be created where youth would have a seat at the table and will also include a program manager to keep track of everything. The teams would be required to provide outreach and education to the community. The details of that are still to come.

"Youth violence is an issue and we have to do something about it. I think the administration is going to have the ability to come up with those and develop the R.A.D. program so I think it's going to be a win-win," said City Councilor Brad Winter.

There have been at least 20 shootings related to parties in Albuquerque this year.

Councilman Winter said that patrols like these have worked in the past.

“It really made a difference. I can remember when I was an assistant principal I would hear these kids talk and they'd go 'No, we're not going to that party because the party patrol would show up’— and they would,” Winter said.

The measure will allocate $150,000 for officer overtime, $50,000 for marketing and education and $80,000 for the project manager position.

Mayor Tim Keller said he favors a new approach to address the issue. Details on what that might look like have not been released yet.