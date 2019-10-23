City council deliberates golf course donation
Patrick Hayes
October 23, 2019 06:41 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M.— Just over two weeks after a fire destroyed a club house in Rio Rancho, the city council will discuss taking over the golf course it sits on.
Owner of the Rio Rancho golf course Josh Skarsgard sent a letter to the city on Oct. 11 that said he wanted to donate the 190 acre piece of land as a charitable donation to the city.
The mayor of Rio Rancho Gregg Hull said the city would have to spend million of dollars to bring the golf course up to par. That money would have to come from the taxpayers.
"But there are a lot of strings attached to the offer in our opinion,” said Mayor Hull.
Skarsgard said if the city takes the offer it would increase property values. The deal does not, however, include the land with the clubhouse or the 70 acres that have been rezoned for residential development.
Mayor Hull said the zoning rules require the clubhouse property to be fixed up and usable if and when any new houses get built on those 70 acres of land.
"We want to make sure that we do our extreme diligence and make sure that were acting in the best interest of the taxpayers in Rio Rancho because when you say donate to the city, you're donating it to the taxpayers,” Mayor Hull said.
The city council will deliberate the land development offer Wednesday.
