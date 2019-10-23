City council deliberates golf course donation

"But there are a lot of strings attached to the offer in our opinion,” said Mayor Hull.

Skarsgard said if the city takes the offer it would increase property values. The deal does not, however, include the land with the clubhouse or the 70 acres that have been rezoned for residential development.

Mayor Hull said the zoning rules require the clubhouse property to be fixed up and usable if and when any new houses get built on those 70 acres of land.

"We want to make sure that we do our extreme diligence and make sure that were acting in the best interest of the taxpayers in Rio Rancho because when you say donate to the city, you're donating it to the taxpayers,” Mayor Hull said.

The city council will deliberate the land development offer Wednesday.