City council expands eligibility for Small Business Economic Relief Grant Program

On Monday, the Albuquerque City Council opened those applications up even more. Initially, businesses were ineligible for grants if they had already received $10,000 in aid from the county, state, or city. Now that cap has increased to $20,000.

“There are still some first round applications that are going through the review process, so folks that applied early and maybe have not received a notice may still receive that notice this week or next as that goes through the process,” said City Councilman Pat Davis.

The changes to the grant program passed the city council Monday night, which will allow more than 100 businesses who were previously denied to be put back on the list. Preference will be given to businesses who haven’t received any amount of aid.

“It’s just saying if someone hasn't received any money, lets make sure they kind of get first dibs at it,” said Councilwoman Brook Bassan.

For additional information about the city of Albuquerque’s Small Business Economic Relief Grant Program, click here.