City council expands eligibility for Small Business Economic Relief Grant Program

Brittany Costello
Updated: November 16, 2020 10:20 PM
Created: November 16, 2020 09:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Round two of the shutdown has already begun across the state, leaving business owners worried about their survival. Luckily, there are avenues for support.
“We will continue with our aggressive key engagement campaign and our communications plan throughout the entire process to ensure that as many businesses are made aware of the opportunity,” said Synthia Jaramillo, Economic Development Department Director for the city of Albuquerque.
Jaramillo and her team are helping to divvy up $10 million in COVID relief grants for small businesses. So far, the city has received more than 800 applications. One-hundred thirty-nine businesses have either been awarded grant money or are in the process of being awarded grants worth up to $10,000.
“We have 570 business applications that are still pending review,” Jaramillo said. “They are either in the queue of a grant officer or grant supervisor, or we may be waiting on additional documents from the business.”
On Monday, the Albuquerque City Council opened those applications up even more. Initially, businesses were ineligible for grants if they had already received $10,000 in aid from the county, state, or city. Now that cap has increased to $20,000.
“There are still some first round applications that are going through the review process, so folks that applied early and maybe have not received a notice may still receive that notice this week or next as that goes through the process,” said City Councilman Pat Davis.
The changes to the grant program passed the city council Monday night, which will allow more than 100 businesses who were previously denied to be put back on the list. Preference will be given to businesses who haven’t received any amount of aid.
“It’s just saying if someone hasn't received any money, lets make sure they kind of get first dibs at it,” said Councilwoman Brook Bassan.
For additional information about the city of Albuquerque’s Small Business Economic Relief Grant Program, click here.
