City council in New Mexico to vote on removing mayor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — City officials in the northern New Mexico city of Las Vegas have scheduled a meeting to discuss the removal from office of the mayor indicted on bribery charges last month.

Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron pleaded not guilty Monday to all six criminal charges against her including engaging in an official act for personal financial gain, demanding or receiving a bribe by a public officer or employee and soliciting or receiving an illegal kickback, authorities said.