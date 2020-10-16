City council, Keller at odds over funding of new Community Safety Department

The mayor proposed the new unit following the social unrest that was sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Teams of city employees, not uniformed police officers, would respond to non-violent calls involving issues like mental health or addiction.



However, it appears as if implementation of the new department will be delayed as the city council resolves the budgeting issues.

"We want to move fast and bold and innovative, and I think council wants to move at a more gradual manner," Keller said. "And that's okay, so we'll basically work with them and meet with them. And we basically have the same end goal, so I'm not really concerned about it."

An official vote from councilors is expected Monday. They’re considering providing 1/3 of the $7.5 million the mayor asked for to fund the department.