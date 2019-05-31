City council looking to rehabilitate abandoned homes | KOB 4
City council looking to rehabilitate abandoned homes

Joy Wang
May 31, 2019 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are 1,200 vacant homes in Albuquerque. Friday, city councilors will look at the top five worst ones from a top 100 list.

All five properties are in the International District. 

"We're going to come after them, declare them a nuisance, and start boarding them up and holding them accountable to pay those fees on their own," said City Councilor Pat Davis. 

The District 6 Coalition of Neighborhood Associations is working with a nonprofit to get the homes back on the market. They have been working on rehabilitating vacant homes since late last year. 

The five resolutions surrounding these properties are expected to be introduced Monday. 

