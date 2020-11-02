City council proposes legislation to increase CARES Act funding cap for businesses

"That's already over 100 businesses that would be getting a disqualification letter,” Sena said.

Some councilors have expressed concern over upping the dollar amount, saying it could limit the number of businesses that get anything.

"But the intention is to go ahead and help—share the love a little bit, right? So, we want to help keep as many small businesses afloat that have been impacted by COVID,” said Councilwoman Brook Bassan.

Councilors said nearly 600 businesses have applied for the money, and with 3 to 4 million dollars left to disperse, it’s about getting money to the businesses that need it most.

"The more businesses we can keep open, the more employees that will have jobs. The more people that will have food on their table, the more gross receipt taxes we will end up having,” Bassan said.