City council rolls out capital improvement plan | KOB 4
City council rolls out capital improvement plan

Patrick Hayes
February 22, 2019 10:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - City leaders responded to Mayor Tim Keller’s spending plan during Thursday night’s committee meeting. 

City council’s plan suggests cuts to the mayor’s proposal in several areas including homelessness and improvements to APD’s southeast substation.

However, city councilors suggested more money for the Rail Yards redevelopment and Albuquerque Fire Rescue. 

“So what you saw was that city council took the mayor’s initial budget that had the big city-wide priorities and added in some new things that individual councilors had been working on," Councilor Pat Davis told KOB.

Councilors’ plan added things like a west central visitor center, indoor sports complex and a Cibola Loop Library.

Both plans equal $127 million. However, what amount goes to what projects will be decided in the coming months.

“So we’re going to start doing some trading and some politicking and we’re going to ask neighbors to step up and come to meetings and say we really want investments in public safety and homelessness," Davis said. 

“We want to see designing for new community centers built into the budget that’s coming later this summer," he added.

City council will discuss the spending plan in March.

A spokesperson for Mayor Tim Keller’s office gave the following statement: 

"This is an opportunity to invest in solutions to some of our biggest challenges without raising taxes. The community has shared with us that they want to keep the focus on our biggest priorities - public safety, homelessness, and economic development. We'll be working with Council over the coming weeks to make sure  the final proposal that goes to the voters reflects the priorities of the people of Albuquerque."

If approved, the bond will be paid back using taxpayer dollars. However, it will not increase property taxes.

For a look at the changes being suggested by city council, click here. 

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: February 22, 2019 10:18 PM
Created: February 22, 2019 07:46 PM

