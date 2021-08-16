City council sends New Mexico United stadium proposal to November ballot

The stadium will be a publicly-owned facility, but the contract details are still up in the air.

Some city councilors were in full support.

“I think this is a good deal for our city and that we ought to let voters participate,” said Pat Davis, city councilor.

Others members were hesitant.

“We don’t know what we’re going to build, how big it’s going to be, where we’re going to build it. We don’t know what it’s going to cost,” said Trudy Jones, city councilor.

The two dissenting votes were from Jones and Brook Bassan.

Most of the comments submitted in August were in opposition to the stadium but many people spoke Monday night in favor of the project.

“It will bring us together and continue adding to the beautiful fabric of this city,” said meeting attendee.

During the city council meeting, the construction company hired to do the stadium's feasibility study said construction would start seven to nine months after the November vote.

Another item about free bus fare for the year was tabled for a future meeting. An item saying the city would look into possible stadium locations on the West Side failed 3 to 6.