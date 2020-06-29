City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance

Brittany Costello
Created: June 29, 2020 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a 2-7 vote, the Albuquerque City Council shot down an ordinance Morning evening that would’ve required businesses to pay essential workers hazard pay. The two sponsors of the ordinance, Lan Sena and Isaac Benton, were the only ones who voted in its favor.

The ordinance would have paid workers who make $12 or less an additional lump sum on top of hourly pay. It would have applied to businesses with more than 50 employees.

Advertisement

Opponents of the ordinance said it would have hurt small businesses.

“How many businesses are going to consider getting rid of some of their employees so that they can be under a certain threshold in order to make sure that this doesn't have to happen. That’s unfortunate, but it’s a reality,” said Councilwoman Brook Bassan. “It’ between shutting up your doors or not being able to employee anybody, then that’s going to be something we need to be willing to take on to our shoulders.”

Both Sena and Benton also proposed temporary paid sick leave. The bill would have required 80 hours of paid sick leave during the pandemic, however it was withdrawn. Councilors said it could be back in another form in August.

“If we don’t defeat the pandemic then we've really got a problem, and when we have people who are poorly paid to begin with, have next to no benefits to begin with,” Councilman Benton said. “These low wage earners, they’re going to be going to work whether they should or not.”

On Monday, councilors approved an ordinance requiring businesses to provide PPE for employees. It will also require businesses to enforce the mask rule to customers coming into those businesses. The ordinance calls for signage to alert customers of that requirement.

In order to help with compliance, the city added a $1 million of help for businesses with 50 employees or fewer.

“It's important because of the rate of transmission,” said Councilwoman Sena. “It’s to protect yourself from transmitting to others as well as having considerations for our community. Me, being immuno compromised, it allows me to have somewhat of a feeling of at ease when I do see community members wear these face coverings."

The mask rule carries a penalty of $50 for businesses that don’t comply.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
In about-face, Arizona shuts bars, pools again to curb virus
In this photo taken Saturday, June 27, 2020, medical personnel prepare to test hundreds of people lined up in vehicles in Phoenix's western neighborhood of Maryvale in Phoenix for free COVID-19 tests organized by Equality Health Foundation, which focuses on care in underserved communities. Arizona's Republican governor shut down bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks Monday, June 29, and leaders in several states ordered residents to wear masks in public in a dramatic course reversal amid an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases nationwide. (AP Photo/Matt York)
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
4 Albuquerque fireworks displays planned to avoid gatherings
4 Albuquerque fireworks displays planned to avoid gatherings
Advertisement


City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
Construction begins in Rio Rancho in preparation for Phase 2 of Southern Blvd. improvement
Construction begins in Rio Rancho in preparation for Phase 2 of Southern Blvd. improvement
Fighting COVID-19 with light: Local business applies UV-C light in new ways
Fighting COVID-19 with light: Local business applies UV-C light in new ways
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
Members of Albuquerque business community oppose hazard pay, sick leave proposals
Members of Albuquerque business community oppose hazard pay, sick leave proposals