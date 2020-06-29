City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance

Both Sena and Benton also proposed temporary paid sick leave. The bill would have required 80 hours of paid sick leave during the pandemic, however it was withdrawn. Councilors said it could be back in another form in August.

“If we don’t defeat the pandemic then we've really got a problem, and when we have people who are poorly paid to begin with, have next to no benefits to begin with,” Councilman Benton said. “These low wage earners, they’re going to be going to work whether they should or not.”

On Monday, councilors approved an ordinance requiring businesses to provide PPE for employees. It will also require businesses to enforce the mask rule to customers coming into those businesses. The ordinance calls for signage to alert customers of that requirement.

In order to help with compliance, the city added a $1 million of help for businesses with 50 employees or fewer.

“It's important because of the rate of transmission,” said Councilwoman Sena. “It’s to protect yourself from transmitting to others as well as having considerations for our community. Me, being immuno compromised, it allows me to have somewhat of a feeling of at ease when I do see community members wear these face coverings."

The mask rule carries a penalty of $50 for businesses that don’t comply.

