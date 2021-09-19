City council talks free bus fare and speeding vans in virtual meeting

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 19, 2021 06:25 PM
Created: September 19, 2021 03:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque City Council will have another virtual meeting this week — and there's a big focus on roads.
Free bus fare is up for another vote and a few city councilors want to set aside $3 million to make all city buses free to ride for an entire year.
The council has deferred the vote several times to make changes.
If approved — the project would begin Thursday, Oct. 1.
Speeding vans
City councilors are also expected to vote on bringing speed vans to Albuquerque.
The controversial devices monitor roads — and automatically ticket drivers who break the speed limit.
The bill's sponsor said the city is still discussing where the vans would go. Violators will have to pay $100.
Councilors said the speed vans could potentially free up more police officers to focus on fighting violent crime.
The next city council meeting is set to begin Monday, Sept. 20 at 3:00 p.m.
