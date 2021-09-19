City council talks free bus fare and speeding vans in virtual meeting

If approved — the project would begin Thursday, Oct. 1.

Speeding vans

City councilors are also expected to vote on bringing speed vans to Albuquerque.

The controversial devices monitor roads — and automatically ticket drivers who break the speed limit.

The bill's sponsor said the city is still discussing where the vans would go. Violators will have to pay $100.

Councilors said the speed vans could potentially free up more police officers to focus on fighting violent crime.

The next city council meeting is set to begin Monday, Sept. 20 at 3:00 p.m.