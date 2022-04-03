City council to address Mayor Keller's 2 vetoes in upcoming meeting

Bassan is one of the councilors opposing the ban.

"We should allow people the choice for their priority, and what they need to do that best serves their needs, rather than us mandating and telling them what to do," she said.

But last week, Keller vetoed city council's repeal of the ban, writing in his veto message to councilors:

"I write to you not taking lightly the Executive Veto power and also with the acknowledgement that this action may not ultimately stand."

That's because the city council needs just six votes to override the mayor's veto – the same number of councilors who voted to repeal the ban. In his letter, Keller asked city council to hold off.

"To allow proper study of its impact, research alternatives that may better help our city achieve our sustainability goals and keep our city clean."

That study is currently being done by the city's Solid Waste Department, but there hasn't been too much time to study the plastic bag ban. The ban started in January 2020 but was suspended a few months later when COVID hit and was only reinstated last August.

The next city council meeting is on April 4 at 5:00 p.m.