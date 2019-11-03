City council to discuss strengthening laws for crimes against children | KOB 4
City council to discuss strengthening laws for crimes against children

Kassi Nelson
November 03, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A city councilor is introducing a memorial Monday to reaffirm the city’s commitment to protecting children.

District 5 City Councilwoman Cynthia Borrego plans to ask state officials to strengthen laws when it comes to violence against children, including making it tougher for suspect to access their alleged victims’ records. Borrego is also calling on state leaders to define some conduct that could help identify child predators.

“When they say do the time to fit the crime we really need to start looking at protecting our most vulnerable,” Borrego said.

Albuquerque Police investigated more than 14,000 calls of possible crimes against children in 2018. This year, APD said they investigate around 226 calls a week.

Compared to El Paso, Texas, a city with a similar population size to Albuquerque, their child services looked into about 5,000 cases last year.

Borrego said she worked with APD’s Crimes Against Children Unit to comes up with the new proposed laws.

She said a state senator and representative have already agreed to sponsor the bills during the next legislative session.


