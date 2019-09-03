City council to vote on changing the name of sports complex to honor an Albuquerque woman
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Beloved Albuquerque community figure Jennifer Riordan lost her life in a freak accident on a plane more than a year ago in an unbelievable tragedy.
Her husband’s words still ring true:
“She is going to be with us forever, and everything we do is gonna be based on Jennifer Riordan," said Michael Riordan.
It appears the legacy of her Sparkle Foundation will carry on with a diamond—a baseball diamond.
City Councilors will vote Wednesday to name the Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex after Jennifer Riordan.
“Jennifer was such a champion for kindness,” said Michael Riordan. “Her family motto for us was to be kind loving caring and sharing, and we're going to spread that through the community and make sure her spirit stays alive and continues to share ideas of kindness and what people are doing in the community.”
Albuquerque city councilor Ken Sanchez said naming the sports complex after Riordan is a great opportunity to remind people of what she has contributed to the community.
“She was here on the day the sports complex was dedicated along with Alex Bregman,” said Councilor Ken Sanchez, who’s sponsoring the bill with Councilor Trudy Jones. “You can see the radiant smile on her face. Her husband Mike was the project manager for this job here and the work that he did for the city of Albuquerque but the work that she did for this entire community. I think is a perfect opportunity to spread kindness especially because she loves sports. Her kids are involved in sports.”
The city council is expected to vote on changing its name to the Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex.
“This is a very appropriate fitting for an individual that gave so much to their community,” explained Sanchez.
“It warms our heart. It's hard after to know Jennifer is not here anymore to celebrate, but it's heart warming to be able to do them,” said Michael Riordan. “We're going to keep doing them for the community, and this is a great great event for Jennifer.”
