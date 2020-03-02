City council to vote on whether to demolish problem properties | KOB 4
City council to vote on whether to demolish problem properties

Ryan Laughlin
Created: March 02, 2020 06:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The fate of three problem properties will be decided by the city council on Monday night. City leaders will take a vote on whether those properties should be demolished.

A resident who lives near one of the problem properties near 8th Street in southwest Albuquerque said the abandoned house has been an eyesore for a long time.

“You can see that it's still burnt. You can see where she started the fires and that wasn't the first time,” said Matthew Sanchez.

Sanchez said the main problem with the property has been vagrant break-ins.

"We had something happen to where the cops came and completely raided the place. And so that was kind of scary for us being across the street, you know?"

Councilman Pat Davis said the city is trying to get better at following through with problem properties.

"This used to just be a problem, of like, code enforcement would write a citation—mail it off to an out of state owner that would never respond. Now we have the fire department, city legal, city council and code enforcement all working together,” Davis said.

City officials said tearing down the properties is usually a last resort. They would rather see building be renovated, but residents like Sanchez have a different opinion.

"Knock it down. I would like to see it gone,” he said. "Getting rid of this place would make this—at least it'd make me more comfortable having my kids here.”

Property owners will have a chance to contest the demolition during Monday night’s meeting.


