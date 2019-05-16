City councilor announces bike patrol expansion in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis has announced a new crime-fighting tool for the southeast area of town.
The initiative includes an increase in bike patrols to Albuquerque Police's Southeast Area Command Problem Response Team. Davis says the officers will work with the community to proactively address problem areas.
Councilor Davis used $6,000 from his councilor-directed public safety funds to purchase six new bikes for the team.
“I’m proud to help our officers put their community policing training to work for our neighborhoods,” says Davis. “Having Officers with the ability to get out of their cars and closer to residents and businesses makes APD more visible and reinforces our community policing vision.”
Business owners in that area say they need the extra help and are hopeful.
On Friday, Mayor Tim Keller announced additional initiatives the city will champion with other agencies including State Police, UNM Police and the District Attorney's Office. Those initiatives include the following:
- Expand patrols during bar closing hours in Nob Hill and Downtown.
- Expand hours at the Triangle Substation until 3 a.m.
- Coordinate patrols with UNM Police and giving them access to the Triangle Substation.
- Increase bike patrols.
- Work with the Fire Marshal & Regulation and Licensing to crack down on over-serving and overcrowding issues.
- Utilize NIBIN technology to track and solve shootings.
- Collaborate on tactical plans with 50 NM State Police officers assigned to Albuquerque and with the District Attorney.
