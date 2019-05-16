City councilor announces bike patrol expansion in southeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City councilor announces bike patrol expansion in southeast Albuquerque

City councilor announces bike patrol expansion in southeast Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
May 16, 2019 12:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis has announced a new crime-fighting tool for the southeast area of town.

Advertisement

The initiative includes an increase in bike patrols to Albuquerque Police's Southeast Area Command Problem Response Team. Davis says the officers will work with the community to proactively address problem areas.

Councilor Davis used $6,000 from his councilor-directed public safety funds to purchase six new bikes for the team.

“I’m proud to help our officers put their community policing training to work for our neighborhoods,” says Davis. “Having Officers with the ability to get out of their cars and closer to residents and businesses makes APD more visible and reinforces our community policing vision.”

Business owners in that area say they need the extra help and are hopeful.

On Friday, Mayor Tim Keller announced additional initiatives the city will champion with other agencies including State Police, UNM Police and the District Attorney's Office. Those initiatives include the following:

  1. Expand patrols during bar closing hours in Nob Hill and Downtown.
  2. Expand hours at the Triangle Substation until 3 a.m.
  3. Coordinate patrols with UNM Police and giving them access to the Triangle Substation.
  4. Increase bike patrols.
  5. Work with the Fire Marshal & Regulation and Licensing to crack down on over-serving and overcrowding issues.
  6. Utilize NIBIN technology to track and solve shootings.
  7. Collaborate on tactical plans with 50 NM State Police officers assigned to Albuquerque and with the District Attorney.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 16, 2019 12:25 PM
Created: May 16, 2019 12:13 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father and his two children found dead in Santa Fe County home
Father and his two children found dead in Santa Fe County home
Pet owners warned about the dangers of foxtails
Pet owners warned about the dangers of foxtails
Santa Fe lawyer plans run for congressional seat
Santa Fe lawyer plans run for congressional seat
Missing Texico girl found safe
Missing Texico girl found safe
Nebraska man ID'd as victim of fatal shooting in Magdalena
Nebraska man ID'd as victim of fatal shooting in Magdalena
Advertisement




City councilor announces bike patrol expansion in southeast Albuquerque
City councilor announces bike patrol expansion in southeast Albuquerque
Missing Endangered Juvenile: Emmanuel Gavin Haudley
Missing Endangered Juvenile: Emmanuel Gavin Haudley
Nebraska man ID'd as victim of fatal shooting in Magdalena
Nebraska man ID'd as victim of fatal shooting in Magdalena
4 Investigates: How reliable are UNM’s blue emergency phones?
4 Investigates: How reliable are UNM’s blue emergency phones?
St. Clair Winery & Bistro changes name to D.H. Lescombes
St. Clair Winery & Bistro changes name to D.H. Lescombes