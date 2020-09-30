City councilor hopes marketing company can help businesses thrive in NW Albuquerque

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In the far northwest part of Albuquerque, new developments are popping up.
"This particular part of town is really doing pretty well," said Albuquerque City Councilor Cynthia Borrego.
The city councilor said she is trying something new to help business near Unser and McMahon.
"What we want to do is we want to strengthen them, and we also want to help organize some business associations and look for improvements that we can possibly make in those areas," she said.
Borrego paid $25,000 to a marketing company to help bring business together, promote the area and look at potential improvements.
"Like banners, street furniture, possibly slowing down traffic so that we can help these commercial districts improve," Borrego said.
The city councilor said she's happy with how the marketing company has used the tax dollars.
"This was really creating a synergy for this area. And also, showcasing to the public that we have these businesses that are trying to organize," Borrego said. "And I know it's a difficult time, but we are offering them that support."
Borrego said bringing different business owners together has been tricky during the pandemic.
"It's also a way to support our good small businesses so that they know the city is supportive of them during this difficult time," Borrego said.
Borrego said she's planning to do the same thing for the Cottonwood Mall area next.
