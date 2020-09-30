City councilor hopes marketing company can help businesses thrive in NW Albuquerque

Borrego paid $25,000 to a marketing company to help bring business together, promote the area and look at potential improvements.

"Like banners, street furniture, possibly slowing down traffic so that we can help these commercial districts improve," Borrego said.

The city councilor said she's happy with how the marketing company has used the tax dollars.

"This was really creating a synergy for this area. And also, showcasing to the public that we have these businesses that are trying to organize," Borrego said. "And I know it's a difficult time, but we are offering them that support."

Borrego said bringing different business owners together has been tricky during the pandemic.

"It's also a way to support our good small businesses so that they know the city is supportive of them during this difficult time," Borrego said.

Borrego said she's planning to do the same thing for the Cottonwood Mall area next.