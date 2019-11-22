City councilor promises change at intersection where deadly crash occurred

Borrego claims traffic engineers are looking at the intersection—again.

“This isn't the first time,” she said. “We asked them last year and we asked them a couple months ago."

In their first report, the engineers said no changes were necessary at the intersection.

However, Borrego promises there will be changes after this next report.

“I’m pressing them very hard,” she said.

Borrego is asking the community to be patient.

“Our professionals are doing everything they can to make or safer,” Borrego said.

Kayden’s girlfriend is thankful for the work Borrego is putting into the traffic issue.

“Definitely thankful that she is pushing for change, but I’d like to see it though."

Borrego expects to receive the results of the study in early 2020.