City councilor proposes $1 million for lights in International District | KOB 4
City councilor proposes $1 million for lights in International District

Joy Wang
May 31, 2019 06:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque City Council has $6 million to spend before the end of the year. 

"On Monday there's a transportation tax clean up," said City Councilor Pat Davis. "Essentially every few years there's a transportation tax that funds city roads. This year there's a little money left over – about 6 million dollars." 

He's hoping to ask for about $1 million of that money to go towards neighborhood projects in the International District. 

"Street lights are a huge issue," said District 6 Coalition President Gina Naomi Dennis. "Right after public safety, people have issues with lighting. They feel like they're walking around in the dark." 

Dennis said the district had asked the state for money, but never got it

"We're struggling with infrastructure in our city so we're really excited to hear that there's money available for ADA compliance with our sidewalks," Dennis said. "It needs to be done." 

The neighborhoods hope more lighting will lead to lower crime. 

Joy Wang


Updated: May 31, 2019 06:58 PM
Created: May 31, 2019 05:15 PM

