City councilor proposes $1 million for lights in International District

"Street lights are a huge issue," said District 6 Coalition President Gina Naomi Dennis. "Right after public safety, people have issues with lighting. They feel like they're walking around in the dark."

Dennis said the district had asked the state for money, but never got it.

"We're struggling with infrastructure in our city so we're really excited to hear that there's money available for ADA compliance with our sidewalks," Dennis said. "It needs to be done."

The neighborhoods hope more lighting will lead to lower crime.