City Councilor proposes street racing legislation

Ironically, the vacant lot next to the area is being used to store police vehicles. The lot even has surveillance cameras, but they're pointed towards the cars and not the street.

A woman just moved out of the Broadstone Northpoint Apartments nearby because of the loud, late night street racing. She is unsure if citing spectators will do any good.

"It's good lip service that they're going to give somebody a ticket for doing something wrong, but if they're not following the law anyway, they're not going to catch them to give them a ticket for watching somebody street racing," she said.

Winter says they're also trying to get rumble strips put on that stretch of road. He's confident that will end racing in that location, but he's worried that will just move the racers to a new neighborhood.