City Councilor proposes street racing legislation

Ryan Laughlin
April 18, 2019 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City Councilor Brad Winter says he didn't know how bad street racing was on Balloon Fiesta Parkway in northeast Albuquerque, until he saw it firsthand. Now, he's working on a solution. 

"Amend the traffic code, to allow officers to cite spectators that are watching the street racing," Winter said. 

He says he's not exaggerating that there are around 300 cars racing in the area every weekend. Winter says it's hard to get the cops out there because they're focused on priority calls. 

Ironically, the vacant lot next to the area is being used to store police vehicles. The lot even has surveillance cameras, but they're pointed towards the cars and not the street.

A woman just moved out of the Broadstone Northpoint Apartments nearby because of the loud, late night street racing. She is unsure if citing spectators will do any good.

"It's good lip service that they're going to give somebody a ticket for doing something wrong, but if they're not following the law anyway, they're not going to catch them to give them a ticket for watching somebody street racing," she said. 

Winter says they're also trying to get rumble strips put on that stretch of road. He's confident that will end racing in that location, but he's worried that will just move the racers to a new neighborhood. 

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: April 18, 2019 06:12 PM
Created: April 18, 2019 05:33 PM

