City councilor suggests Crowne Plaza as potential location for new homeless shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An Albuquerque city councilwoman wants to add the Crowne Plaza Hotel to the list of potential locations for the new Albuquerque homeless shelter.
City Councilor Diane Gibson said she was given a flier suggesting the hotel, which is for sale.
"As far as I'm concerned, I think there should be a place for them somewhere,” Councilwoman Gibson said.
A man who didn’t want to go on camera said having a shelter in town would help because the one on the West Side is not very accessible.
“It’s too far to commute some time. Sometimes I don't have bus fare,” he said.
Mayor Keller said he isn’t so sure the hotel would be a good fit.
"This is supposed to be very, very temporary housing just so folks can get connected with other services and even long term housing so you know you don't need a nice four star hotel room,” Mayor Keller said.
On Tuesday, Keller told radio station KKOB that the $16 million asking price poses a problem.
"So we couldn't even afford buying that right now with our current budget, so like the issue is just the cost is way too high for that,” he said.
Keller said effectiveness and not overspending are top priorities.
The location will still be added to a list that will be graded against other potential locations for the shelter to determine which one is the best fit.
