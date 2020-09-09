City councilor wants public to weigh in on future of Juan de Oñate statue

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The statue at the center of a violent protest over is getting new attention from the Albuquerque City Council.
They will decide what happens to the Juan de Oñate statue which was removed from the area near Old Town.
Councilor Klarissa Pena is behind the plan that allows the public to weigh in on what should happen to the statue.
The Race, History and Healing Project would put together community meetings and discussions to get input before bringing a possible solution back to the city council.
The city council would then make a final decision about what to do with the statue.
In the past, Councilor Pena, has spoken against removing the statue.
"Our New Mexico history is long and complicated," she said. "I do not view the monuments of our past a celebration of conquest, but as symbols of our shared history."
