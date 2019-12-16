City councilor who served for 20 years attends last city council meeting

Winter’s first winning term soon turned into five.

“My favorite part was working with constituents on all the red tape government has and just trying to make their quality of life better,” he said.

In the past 20 years, Winter even ran for mayor against Marty Chavez in 2004. While he didn’t win that race, he did keep serving the city.

Winter helped create the Police Oversight Board, worked on the Paseo I-25 flyover and the North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center.

“When I started it was in the planning but we were just buying property up,” Winter said.

“We're just finishing a brand new gymnasium running track that we're opening in January and it's probably the center that more people attend than any other center in the city,” he added.

Winter’s had tips for Brook Bassan, who will take his seat starting in January.

“You've got to collaborate and work with people,” Winter said. “In all the jobs I’ve ever had you have to work with folks to get things done. Sometimes city councilors say ‘I’m going to get this done’ but you forget you're one of nine city councilors and it takes a majority to pass anything.”

While Winter doesn’t know what he wants to do next, he knows exactly where he wants to be.

“I was born and raised in Albuquerque I’ll stay in Albuquerque and it's my home,” he said.