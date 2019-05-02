City councilors announce plan to increase community policing on Route 66

Dan Garcia from Garcia's Kitchen says he's hopeful about the new plan. There have been multiple incidents at his business recently.

"They just broke our windows, all our windows in the front," Garcia said. "One guy actually got in through our back door and stole the computer and stuff."

Garcia says hopefully it will get better with police patrol because people will feel more secure.

The Albuquerque Police Department's Deputy Chief of Staff Elizabeth Armijo says hiring has already begun, and she estimates some of the officers will be patrolling Central by this summer.

"Knowing that the officers are engaged, I think that's huge for the community," Armijo said.

There's another $500,000 planned for marketing grant money.

