City Councilors host town hall about proposed single-use plastic ban
Megan Abundis
March 31, 2019 10:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than 100 people came out to the KiMo Theatre on Sunday to talk about the impact a proposed single-use plastic ban.
City councilors hosted a "Clean and Green" town hall, sharing information about the ban of single-use plastic items like straws and bags. Over 200 cities already have similar plastic bans in effect.
Those in the local restaurant industry have been vocal about the bill, fearing it will drive up production costs and be too expensive.
"We sat down with the restaurant association in February over lunch and looked at options and they wanted to give us real data from local restaurants but last week they changed their mind and said nevermind, we just want to oppose this outright," said City Councilor Pat Davis.
Davis said he thinks that businesses will need some tax incentives because they can't do it on their own.
City Council staff said it would cost more to switch over to greener options:
-
To convert from plastic bags to biodegradable option, it would cost about .02 cents per bag
-
To convert from plastic straws to biodegradable option, it would cost about .01 cent per drink
-
To convert from foam cups to a recyclable option, it would cost about .01 cent per drink
-
To convert from foam containers to a recyclable option, it would cost about .12 to .20 cents per item
The City Council will have a final vote on April 15. If approved, the plastic ban would go into effect by January.
