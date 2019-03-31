City Councilors host town hall about proposed single-use plastic ban

"We sat down with the restaurant association in February over lunch and looked at options and they wanted to give us real data from local restaurants but last week they changed their mind and said nevermind, we just want to oppose this outright," said City Councilor Pat Davis.

Davis said he thinks that businesses will need some tax incentives because they can't do it on their own.

City Council staff said it would cost more to switch over to greener options:

To convert from plastic bags to biodegradable option, it would cost about .02 cents per bag

To convert from plastic straws to biodegradable option, it would cost about .01 cent per drink

To convert from foam cups to a recyclable option, it would cost about .01 cent per drink

To convert from foam containers to a recyclable option, it would cost about .12 to .20 cents per item

The City Council will have a final vote on April 15. If approved, the plastic ban would go into effect by January.