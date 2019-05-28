City councilors say business has bounced back after ART construction | KOB 4
City councilors say business has bounced back after ART construction

Ryan Laughlin
May 28, 2019 06:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City councilors said more than 200 businesses have popped up along the Central corridor since ART construction ended.

A website, Rediscover Central, was launched to promote the new businesses. Some of the businesses are not on Central and some aren’t open yet.

For example, there are 38 new restaurants listed. 24 are on Central and 14 are near Central.

Some restaurants are not open yet, like Three Sisters Kitchen Café.

Others have opened and said the effects of ART were difficult to overcome.

"So, with the streets blocked off it was pretty tough,” said Michelle LaMeres, owner of Blackbird Coffee in Old Town.

Blackbird is one of the “restaurants” among the 14 near Central.

LaMeres just celebrated their first year of business for Blackbird and anticipates that this next year will be better than their last.

"The tourists are coming back. The locals are exploring the new construction and I think it's going to be a great year,” LeMeres said.

