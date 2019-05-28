City councilors say business has bounced back after ART construction

Some restaurants are not open yet, like Three Sisters Kitchen Café.

Others have opened and said the effects of ART were difficult to overcome.

"So, with the streets blocked off it was pretty tough,” said Michelle LaMeres, owner of Blackbird Coffee in Old Town.

Blackbird is one of the “restaurants” among the 14 near Central.

LaMeres just celebrated their first year of business for Blackbird and anticipates that this next year will be better than their last.

"The tourists are coming back. The locals are exploring the new construction and I think it's going to be a great year,” LeMeres said.