City councilors to vote on renaming Bridge Blvd. after prominent Latina activist

“What's really interesting is that this intersects with Cesar Chavez Avenue so it's great because these are two labor leaders that worked together nationally and locally to help organize the United Farm Workers,” said councilwoman Cynthia Borrego.

Huerta was born in Dawson, New Mexico. Her activism work revolved around advocating for farmworkers’ rights and womens’ rights. Huerta is also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was awarded to her by former President Obama.