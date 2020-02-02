City councilors to vote on renaming Bridge Blvd. after prominent Latina activist | KOB 4
City councilors to vote on renaming Bridge Blvd. after prominent Latina activist

Grace Reader
Created: February 02, 2020 05:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A busy Albuquerque street might soon be renamed after a prominent Latina activist.

The Albuquerque City Council will vote Monday on whether to rename Bridge Boulevard within city limits to Avenida Dolores Huerta.

“What's really interesting is that this intersects with Cesar Chavez Avenue so it's great because these are two labor leaders that worked together nationally and locally to help organize the United Farm Workers,” said councilwoman Cynthia Borrego.

Huerta was born in Dawson, New Mexico. Her activism work revolved around advocating for farmworkers’ rights and womens’ rights. Huerta is also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was awarded to her by former President Obama.

“I think what's important is that we are recognizing our native New Mexicans that have had major accomplishments in their lives and Dolores Huerta was definitely one of those people,” Councilwoman Borrego said.

City officials have sent a group to speak with business owners who will have to change their address. They said most business owners were on board with the name change.


 


