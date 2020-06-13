City expands ABQ RIDE services, resumes ART service on limited schedule

Justine Lopez
Created: June 13, 2020 11:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ RIDE transit system will resume or expand some services Saturday, June 13. ART service will also resume on a limited schedule.
The city of Albuquerque is taking steps to implement COVID safety measures like increasing sanitation, limiting capacity and running at limited schedules.
Operating schedules for each route is listed below.
Weekdays:
ABQ RIDE will operate on a modified schedule. Sun Van will operate regular hours.
Full weekday service:
1 – Juan Tabo
16 – Broadway/University/Gibson
36 – 12th St/Rio Grande
37 – 12th St/Rio Grande
50 – Airport/Downtown
51 – Atrisco
53 – Isleta
54 – Bridge/Westgate
97 – Zuni
140 – San Mateo/CNM
141 – San Mateo
155 – Coors
Weekday service (with exceptions noted):
2 – Eubank (No service to KAFB all day.)
31 – Wyoming (Limited service to KAFB all day)
Service every 30 min. (less frequent evening) starting/ending at weekday times:
5 – Montgomery/Carlisle/Lomas
8 – Menaul (weekday route)
10 – No. 4th St.
11 – Lomas
157 – Cottonwood/Montaño/Uptown (Limited service to KAFB)
Saturday-Type service (but with earlier start times):
66 – Central
198 – 98th Street
766 – ART Red Line (weekday end times)
777 – ART Green Line
790 – Blue Line Rapid Ride
(#766-ART and #777-ART will end its schedule at 8 p.m. on Saturdays, until further notice.)
Limited service, when the N.M. Rail Runner resumes service:
222 – Rio Bravo Rail Runner Connection
251 – ABQ/Rio Rancho Rail Runner Connection
No service:
All commuter routes (6, 7, 12, 13, 34, 92, 93, 94, 96, 98, 162, 217, 250, 551)
Saturdays & Sundays:
ABQ RIDE will operate regular schedules.
Sun Van will operate regular hours.
For more details visit http://abqride.com.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company