City expands ABQ RIDE services, resumes ART service on limited schedule | KOB 4
City expands ABQ RIDE services, resumes ART service on limited schedule

Justine Lopez
Created: June 13, 2020 11:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ RIDE transit system will resume or expand some services Saturday, June 13. ART service will also resume on a limited schedule.

The city of Albuquerque is taking steps to implement COVID safety measures like increasing sanitation, limiting capacity and running at limited schedules.

Operating schedules for each route is listed below.

Weekdays:

ABQ RIDE will operate on a modified schedule. Sun Van will operate regular hours.

Full weekday service:

1 – Juan Tabo

16 – Broadway/University/Gibson

36 – 12th St/Rio Grande

37 – 12th St/Rio Grande

50 – Airport/Downtown

51 – Atrisco

53 – Isleta

54 – Bridge/Westgate

97 – Zuni

140 – San Mateo/CNM

141 – San Mateo

155 – Coors

Weekday service (with exceptions noted):

2 – Eubank (No service to KAFB all day.)

31 – Wyoming (Limited service to KAFB all day) 

Service every 30 min. (less frequent evening) starting/ending at weekday times:

5 – Montgomery/Carlisle/Lomas

8 – Menaul (weekday route)

10 – No. 4th St.

11 – Lomas

157 – Cottonwood/Montaño/Uptown (Limited service to KAFB)

Saturday-Type service (but with earlier start times):

66 – Central

198 – 98th Street

766 – ART Red Line (weekday end times)

777 – ART Green Line

790 – Blue Line Rapid Ride

(#766-ART and #777-ART will end its schedule at 8 p.m. on Saturdays, until further notice.)

Limited service, when the N.M. Rail Runner resumes service:

222 – Rio Bravo Rail Runner Connection

251 – ABQ/Rio Rancho Rail Runner Connection

 

No service:

All commuter routes (6, 7, 12, 13, 34, 92, 93, 94, 96, 98, 162, 217, 250, 551)

 

Saturdays & Sundays:

ABQ RIDE will operate regular schedules. 

Sun Van will operate regular hours.

For more details visit http://abqride.com.


