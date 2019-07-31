City hasn’t spent any of $250K set aside to help migrants seeking asylum

Mariela Ruiz-Angel, the city's Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs coordinator, says the situation was much different in May when the money was allocated.



That's when city councilors voted 6-3 to approve $250,000 to assist migrants seeking asylum with temporary shelter in Albuquerque.



"At the time there was definitely a need, a need for the city to step in and help and that's what we did," she said.



The city entered into contracts with 5 organizations and churches already providing assistance to migrants, agreeing to pay them $2,000 per busload of migrants.

"We were taking in about anywhere between 400 and 300 people a week and it was very difficult on these groups who were constantly having to process, house, host these groups and get them on their way to sponsors," said Ruiz-Angel.



But Ruiz-Angel says so far the city hasn't paid out any of the money to the groups yet.



“We saw a dramatic change,” she said. “It took us a couple weeks to get the contracts out and within those few weeks it just started to spiral down. It went from 400, 450 down to 350, down to 250, down 50 people a week. And at one point El Paso just stopped sending us buses," said Ruiz-Angel.



The city also had Expo New Mexico set up and ready to house migrants but says it wasn't needed after all.



Ruiz-Angel says the $250,000 will remain available until at least the end of the year in case the situation changes.



"Technically if we saw a huge uptick in December there could be an extension or even some sort of amendment to the old contracts," she said.



If none of the money is used, it'll go back into the city's General Fund where it came from.