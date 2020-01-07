City homeless shelter to stay open year-round | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City homeless shelter to stay open year-round

Hawker Vanguard
Created: January 07, 2020 06:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  The number of homeless people in Albuquerque continues to rise as winter gears up, which is why one of the city's emergency homeless shelters will stay open year-round starting in 2020.

The city of Albuquerque released a request for proposal Tuesday to look for the next service provider to run that shelter year-round. 

Advertisement

Laurie Frappier with the Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico said these emergency services are extremely important considering anyone could become homeless. 

“Lets say one illness puts us into really bad financial straights and you could become homeless just like that," Frappier said.

When the winter shelter shut down for the season last year, over three hundred people, including children, were left on the street. 

A new centrally located homeless shelter is in its initial planning phases. The $14 million bond to fund the shelter was passed last November. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti joins Senate race in New Mexico
Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti joins Senate race in New Mexico
Amber Alert issued for Roswell boy after his mother was found dead
Amber Alert issued for Roswell boy after his mother was found dead
Following ban, stores outside of Albuquerque voluntarily stop supplying plastic bags
Following ban, stores outside of Albuquerque voluntarily stop supplying plastic bags
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, members of the military wait outside facilities where President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are visiting at Ain al-Asad air base, Iraq. Iran said Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, it has launched
APD: Lobo basketball player accused of attempted rape
APD: Lobo basketball player accused of attempted rape
Advertisement


Amber Alert issued for Roswell boy after his mother was found dead
Amber Alert issued for Roswell boy after his mother was found dead
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, members of the military wait outside facilities where President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are visiting at Ain al-Asad air base, Iraq. Iran said Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, it has launched
Sen. Martinez gets 5 days in jail for DWI, reckless driving
Sen. Martinez gets 5 days in jail for DWI, reckless driving
Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti joins Senate race in New Mexico
Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti joins Senate race in New Mexico
BBB warns about donation scams for Australian wildfires
BBB warns about donation scams for Australian wildfires