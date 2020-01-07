City homeless shelter to stay open year-round

Hawker Vanguard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The number of homeless people in Albuquerque continues to rise as winter gears up, which is why one of the city's emergency homeless shelters will stay open year-round starting in 2020.
The city of Albuquerque released a request for proposal Tuesday to look for the next service provider to run that shelter year-round.
Laurie Frappier with the Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico said these emergency services are extremely important considering anyone could become homeless.
“Lets say one illness puts us into really bad financial straights and you could become homeless just like that," Frappier said.
When the winter shelter shut down for the season last year, over three hundred people, including children, were left on the street.
A new centrally located homeless shelter is in its initial planning phases. The $14 million bond to fund the shelter was passed last November.
