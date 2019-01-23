Developers of proposed Albuquerque hotel want tax break

Once the project is finished and the abatement period is over, the city expects to collect more than $450,000 a year in property taxes.

“This is another one of those catalytic projects that once we have one part of the project developed it brings other businesses to the area,” City spokesperson Carmelina Hart said.

Hart said the project would be good for the area and the economy.

"With the redevelopment, it would bring density to the area, jobs, economic development and everything else that goes along with that," she said.