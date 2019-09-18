City improving irrigation systems at parks

Voters will decide again in November whether to continue similar projects at other parks.

Chavez said the savings has a ripple effect.

“The overall quality of the park will improve and you'll see improvements," Chavez claimed. "We won't have to use chemicals, in example, in the turf because the turf will be strong as the result of a good irrigation system.”

The project at Burton Park is expected to be complete in several months.

“We have several parks in the pipeline after this one,” Chavez said.