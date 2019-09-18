City improving irrigation systems at parks
Eddie Garcia
September 18, 2019 05:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Burton Park, in southeast Albuquerque, is now a construction zone.
The city is using money from a general obligation bond to improve irrigation at aging parks.
“Irrigation projects like this help us save water," Chavez said. "Last year alone-- we saved close to 250 million gallons of water."
Voters will decide again in November whether to continue similar projects at other parks.
Chavez said the savings has a ripple effect.
“The overall quality of the park will improve and you'll see improvements," Chavez claimed. "We won't have to use chemicals, in example, in the turf because the turf will be strong as the result of a good irrigation system.”
The project at Burton Park is expected to be complete in several months.
“We have several parks in the pipeline after this one,” Chavez said.
Credits
Updated: September 18, 2019 05:26 PM
Created: September 18, 2019 02:41 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved