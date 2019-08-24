City interested in purchasing Crestview Bluffs to turn into recreation space
Kai Porter
August 24, 2019 10:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The City of Albuquerque is interested in possibly purchasing an area of land near Central Avenue and Old Coors to turn it into a public recreation area.
Crestview Bluffs is described by the city as one of the last undeveloped properties with great views of the Bosque, downtown Albuquerque and the Sandia Mountains. Parks and Recreation Department Director Dave Simon said the city wants to preserve that piece of land.
“This is a nice rare parcel of undeveloped land in this part of the city," Simon said. "We think it has some high values and the city is very interested in protecting Crestview Bluff."
The city and county held a community meeting Saturday morning to get neighbor's input about possibly purchasing the 34-acre site worth an estimated $1.25 million.
The conceptual plan would include multiple trails and scenic overlooks.
“We might have some limited trails and some overlook points that would overlook the Sandias, the Mazanos and Atrisco community but not an overly intensively developed area,” Simon added.
The city and the county both passed resolutions last fall to preserve Crestview Bluff as a historic urban green area.
“If we can acquire some or all of these lands we can protect some of its natural values for wildlife, for open space, for views of the mountains and for low intensity recreation like waking,” Simon added.
The next step in the process is to present the site plan draft to the city and county.
