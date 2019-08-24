City interested in purchasing Crestview Bluffs to turn into recreation space

The city and county held a community meeting Saturday morning to get neighbor's input about possibly purchasing the 34-acre site worth an estimated $1.25 million.

The conceptual plan would include multiple trails and scenic overlooks.

“We might have some limited trails and some overlook points that would overlook the Sandias, the Mazanos and Atrisco community but not an overly intensively developed area,” Simon added.

The city and the county both passed resolutions last fall to preserve Crestview Bluff as a historic urban green area.

“If we can acquire some or all of these lands we can protect some of its natural values for wildlife, for open space, for views of the mountains and for low intensity recreation like waking,” Simon added.

The next step in the process is to present the site plan draft to the city and county.