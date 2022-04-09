City kicks off 'One Albuquerque Cleanup Month' at Phil Chacon Park

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Saturday, volunteers spread out around the city to pick up trash as part of a month-long event.
"We love to just help around in the neighborhoods and the city," said Matthew Snelgrove, volunteer.
Snelgrove and his fellow missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spent their Saturday morning picking up trash at Phil Chacon Park in southeast Albuquerque.
“First off, we've been stuck inside for forever so getting outside and enjoying the sun is pretty nice, but also to enjoy the nature as well as when you do a little bit you feel better in your heart," said Snelgrove.
Saturday's event kicked off the second annual One Albuquerque Cleanup Month, organized by the city's Solid Waste Management Department and Keep Albuquerque Beautiful.
"We've organized with neighborhood associations and volunteers for them to clean their quadrant. Today we're in the southeast. We're at Phil Chacon Park and this is where they can bring all their refuse and recyclables that they're collecting in their neighborhoods today," said Matthew Whelan director of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department.
Whelan says for cleanup month, they're organizing trash pickup events like this every Saturday in April around different parts of the city.
Last year, the city collected 47 tons of trash with the help of more than 730 volunteers and anyone is welcome to join in again this year.
"It's up to all of us to keep our cities clean and to keep litter off the streets," said Whelan.
If you'd like to get involved, visit, One Albuquerque Cleanup Month’s website.
