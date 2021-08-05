City leaders address surge of COVID-19 cases in Albuquerque

That's why DiMenna was making the case for more New Mexicans to get vaccinated.

"It's important to differentiate what you hear in the news as those alarming trends, versus what the actual percentages look like," DiMenna said. "It's still a very rare situation for a vaccinated individual to get sick."

NBC News reports more than 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have gotten COVID-19 and 1,400 fully vaccinated Americans have died since January. That might sound like a lot, but it's still less than 1% of all fully vaccinated people who get sick.

While data on breakthrough cases continues to grow, the vaccine is still proving to be protective.

"Almost 100% of the cases where people are being hospitalized now, or dying from COVID, are among unvaccinated people," DiMenna said.

The mayor also compared Albuquerque to other similar cities and said the surge of cases is smaller here because Albuquerque's vaccination rate is higher than others.