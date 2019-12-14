City leaders host public input meeting for new homeless shelter

“I think we need to help the homeless but I don't think we need to help the homeless and destroy a neighborhood in the process,” Brownell said.

One of the biggest concerns for the new shelter is where it will be built.

“I'm concerned that only certain locations were considered and I don't think it's taking into consideration some other neighborhoods that make it fair. I think it's using poor neighborhoods or areas that don't have a voice,” Brownell said.

Some proposed location options include the old Lovelace hospital on Gibson and a site near 2nd and I-40 where the city says resources for the homeless population already exist.

City leaders hope to have a site selected for the shelter by spring and have a fully operational center by 2022.

People that missed the input meeting can give the city feedback through this online survey.