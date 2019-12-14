City leaders host public input meeting for new homeless shelter

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— City leaders hosted a public input meeting Saturday to get feedback on the city's new homeless shelter.
Voters approved a bond package in November that would allocate $14 million to building the new shelter.
“We definitely need more emergency shelter beds in our community. We estimate that if we wanted to provide a shelter bed for everyone tomorrow, we would need to build another 500 beds,” said Deputy Director of Housing and Homelessness Lisa Huval.
Resident Beth Brownell said the new shelter should not upset the nearby communities.
“I think we need to help the homeless but I don't think we need to help the homeless and destroy a neighborhood in the process,” Brownell said.
One of the biggest concerns for the new shelter is where it will be built.
“I'm concerned that only certain locations were considered and I don't think it's taking into consideration some other neighborhoods that make it fair. I think it's using poor neighborhoods or areas that don't have a voice,” Brownell said.
Some proposed location options include the old Lovelace hospital on Gibson and a site near 2nd and I-40 where the city says resources for the homeless population already exist.
City leaders hope to have a site selected for the shelter by spring and have a fully operational center by 2022.
People that missed the input meeting can give the city feedback through this online survey.
