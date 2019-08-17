City leaders host town hall to address gun violence
Justine Lopez
August 17, 2019 07:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE,N.M.— Two weeks after back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, three Albuquerque city councilors hosted a town hall to talk to residents about gun violence.
Councilors Pat Davis, Ike Benton and Diane Gibson spoke about the city’s policies and their plans moving forward.
Councilman Davis told KOB 4 he wants to see new gun laws. However, it would be up to the state’s legislature to approve any changes.
"There are other things we need the legislature to step up and do,” Davis said.
“On the table are things like emergency protection orders, we ought to reconsider if New Mexico should allow the free sale of assault weapons because they're used in mass shootings,” he added.
In July, the city hosted a gun buyback and received more than 400 unwanted guns.
Davis said this is one of the ways the city can help prevent gun violence.
On Monday, city council members will consider signing a resolution asking lawmakers to impose stricter gun laws during the next session.
Justine Lopez
Updated: August 17, 2019 07:03 PM
Created: August 17, 2019 06:58 PM
