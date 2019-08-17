City leaders host town hall to address gun violence

"There are other things we need the legislature to step up and do,” Davis said.

“On the table are things like emergency protection orders, we ought to reconsider if New Mexico should allow the free sale of assault weapons because they're used in mass shootings,” he added.

In July, the city hosted a gun buyback and received more than 400 unwanted guns.

Davis said this is one of the ways the city can help prevent gun violence.

On Monday, city council members will consider signing a resolution asking lawmakers to impose stricter gun laws during the next session.

