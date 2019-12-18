City leaders implement fixes to make street nicknamed “crash corner” safer

Megan Abundis
Updated: December 18, 2019 10:44 PM
Created: December 18, 2019 10:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A stretch of road in southwest Albuquerque, nicknamed the “crash corner”, has neighbors asking city leaders for help to make it safer.
"86th and Sapphire is a problem area," said Kevin Sourisseau, deputy director of the Department of Municipal Development. "Residents there have been dealing with issues for many years."
Resident Steven Garcia said he has lived in the neighborhood since the 1970s and has had a car crash through his white picket fence in his front yard.
"I've only been hit once, but that neighbor over there and that one over there have been hit so many times," he said.
Residents said they are fed up with the property damage, causing some neighbors to move elsewhere.
Officials at the DMD have already added more lighting along the stretch of road.
"Well it's really bright, I really like it," Garcia said.
City leaders also plan on putting up a new guardrail along the median and adding curbs to slow traffic before drivers even enter the curve.
The DMD is paying for all of these fixes. The price tag is $106,000.
The work is expected to be completed by spring 2020.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company