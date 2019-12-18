City leaders implement fixes to make street nicknamed “crash corner” safer

Residents said they are fed up with the property damage, causing some neighbors to move elsewhere.

Officials at the DMD have already added more lighting along the stretch of road.

"Well it's really bright, I really like it," Garcia said.

City leaders also plan on putting up a new guardrail along the median and adding curbs to slow traffic before drivers even enter the curve.

The DMD is paying for all of these fixes. The price tag is $106,000.

The work is expected to be completed by spring 2020.