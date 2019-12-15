City leaders respond to people's concerns over unsafe road

“We know it's a dangerous intersection and it's time to make some improvements,” Montoya said.

City leaders are now looking at installing three permanent radar feedback signs that flash at drivers to tell them their speed.

They also plan on adding 1-2 street lights, more speed limit signs and another flashing yellow sign that warns drivers of a dead end.

City leaders plan on having everything installed by March.

Ventana Ranch resident Sandra Garcia said she hopes city leaders will stick to that timeline.

“I want constant communication. I want them to keep in touch with me because I will be reaching out to them and being vigilant,” she said.

“They have our assurance. It's just making sure that what we are installing is going to be beneficial and warranted,” Montoya said.

Money for the project will come out of the budget of the city councilor who proposed those changes, Cynthia Borrego.

“As I stated in our interview, I am committed to improving traffic safety at both of these intersections, but I have not had an opportunity to meet with DMD at this point, and review all of their final recommendations," Councilwoman Borrego said in a statement. "My City Council Set-aside would pay for these changes if the cost is reasonable, and considered to improve public safety at these intersections."