City leaders talk about the future of short term rentals
Kassi Nelson
March 19, 2019 06:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Tuesday night City Councilor Diane Gibson will hear from the public about what they want to see with short term rentals.
"We just want to make sure that people have a good experience here," Gibson said.
Kathy Komoll is the CEO of the New Mexico Hospitality Association. She says their goal is to come up with policies that make short term rentals run smoothly.
"Whether it has to do with zoning compliance, health and safety issues, and lodging tax issues," Komoll said.
The main issue is making sure Airbnb's contribute taxes.
"Making sure that the playing field is level between traditional lodging institutions and organizations and individuals and businesses that act as lodgers in short-term or vacation market," Komoll said.
The meeting will last from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
