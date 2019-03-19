City leaders talk about the future of short term rentals

"Whether it has to do with zoning compliance, health and safety issues, and lodging tax issues," Komoll said.

The main issue is making sure Airbnb's contribute taxes.

"Making sure that the playing field is level between traditional lodging institutions and organizations and individuals and businesses that act as lodgers in short-term or vacation market," Komoll said.

The meeting will last from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.