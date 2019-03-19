City leaders talk about the future of short term rentals | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City leaders talk about the future of short term rentals

Kassi Nelson
March 19, 2019 06:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Tuesday night City Councilor Diane Gibson will hear from the public about what they want to see with short term rentals.

Advertisement

"We just want to make sure that people have a good experience here," Gibson said. 

Kathy Komoll is the CEO of the New Mexico Hospitality Association. She says their goal is to come up with policies that make short term rentals run smoothly.

"Whether it has to do with zoning compliance, health and safety issues, and lodging tax issues," Komoll said. 

The main issue is making sure Airbnb's contribute taxes. 

"Making sure that the playing field is level between traditional lodging institutions and organizations and individuals and businesses that act as lodgers in short-term or vacation market," Komoll said.

The meeting will last from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: March 19, 2019 06:15 PM
Created: March 19, 2019 04:41 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
Police: Gallup girl located and safe after Amber Alert issued
Tanisha Jim
Uber, Lyft have 'no gun' policy
Uber, Lyft have 'no gun' policy
Two large groups of migrants apprehended in El Paso within minutes of each other
Two large groups of migrants apprehended in El Paso within minutes of each other
Deported veteran who grew up in New Mexico hopes for return to U.S.
Deported veteran who grew up in New Mexico hopes for return to U.S.
Advertisement




Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party'
Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party'
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death
New ranking of Albuquerque neighborhoods has Nob Hill as No. 1
New ranking of Albuquerque neighborhoods has Nob Hill as No. 1
Santa Fe firefighter teaches life-saving skills in Bangladesh
Santa Fe firefighter teaches life-saving skills in Bangladesh
Uber, Lyft have 'no gun' policy
Uber, Lyft have 'no gun' policy