City leaders to add additional safety measures to prevent ART crashes | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City leaders to add additional safety measures to prevent ART crashes

Brittany Costello
Created: December 18, 2019 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— City leaders are monitoring stretches of road where ART bus crashes have been more common to determine if they need any additional safety measures like signage, barriers, curbs or more orange flags.

This comes after two more ART crashes occurred Wednesday along Central and Washington and Central and Wellesley Drive.

Advertisement

Since the start of ART’s service there have been 10 crashes involving nine of the new buses.

“I’ve been on close to it but I haven’t been on for any of those,” said ART rider Michael Hastcoat.

City officials said 70% of the crashes are caused by vehicles making illegal left turns.

Hastcoat said he is hopeful that drivers will adjust.

“I think people will get used to it. It will slow down,” he said.

Out of a fleet of 20 buses, two are completely out of commission and seven others have minor damages. City officials are still trying to determine how much those crashes caused in damages.

The buses are expected to be back up-and-running sometime in January.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Trump becomes third US president to be impeached
Trump becomes third US president to be impeached
Gonzales to make $700,000 a year as head football coach at UNM
Gonzales to make $700,000 a year as head football coach at UNM
Father pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward
Father pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward
State senator to introduce bill he says will immediately impact violent crime
State senator to introduce bill he says will immediately impact violent crime
Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
Advertisement


Trump becomes third US president to be impeached
Trump becomes third US president to be impeached
Thief targets homes to steal Christmas lights
Thief targets homes to steal Christmas lights
Gonzales to make $700,000 a year as head football coach at UNM
Gonzales to make $700,000 a year as head football coach at UNM
City leaders to add additional safety measures to prevent ART crashes
City leaders to add additional safety measures to prevent ART crashes
State senator to introduce bill he says will immediately impact violent crime
State senator to introduce bill he says will immediately impact violent crime