City leaders to add additional safety measures to prevent ART crashes

Brittany Costello
Created: December 18, 2019 10:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— City leaders are monitoring stretches of road where ART bus crashes have been more common to determine if they need any additional safety measures like signage, barriers, curbs or more orange flags.
This comes after two more ART crashes occurred Wednesday along Central and Washington and Central and Wellesley Drive.
Since the start of ART’s service there have been 10 crashes involving nine of the new buses.
“I’ve been on close to it but I haven’t been on for any of those,” said ART rider Michael Hastcoat.
City officials said 70% of the crashes are caused by vehicles making illegal left turns.
Hastcoat said he is hopeful that drivers will adjust.
“I think people will get used to it. It will slow down,” he said.
Out of a fleet of 20 buses, two are completely out of commission and seven others have minor damages. City officials are still trying to determine how much those crashes caused in damages.
The buses are expected to be back up-and-running sometime in January.
