City moving forward with Gateway Center in SE Albuquerque

The project is going to be paid for with $14 million in voter-approved funds.

The city is also getting $1 million from the county and hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state.

City leaders say they will use some of that money for things like security to keep nearby residents safe.

"What's most important to us as we move forward with utilizing this facility is continuing to have a dialogue with our community, with our neighborhoods, and that's going to be the next step in this process," said Lawrence Rael, chief operating officer for the City of Albuquerque.