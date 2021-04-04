City of Albuquerque, aerospace company agree to lease deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The city of Albuquerque in New Mexico and an aerospace company that is planning a satellite manufacturing operation have come to terms on a lease for 114.5 acres (46 hectares) of Aviation Department land.

The pending development agreement requires Theia Group Inc. to develop the site in the next decade, including at least 48 acres (19 hectares) by 2025, according to documents Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller sent this week to the City Council.