City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas

“Supporting our local businesses has been high priority, and it’s only become more important during this pandemic,” Keller said. “We want to help as many local small businesses stay afloat as possible, so we’re removing obstacles while keeping the public safe.”

The city is also looking for public input about the possibility of closing city streets to allow restaurants to expand outdoor dining.

While the barrier section of the Integrated Development Ordinance (IDO) will not be enforced, the city still requires that participating businesses obtain a permit for using the right-of-way.

Click here for information about the permitting process.