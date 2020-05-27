City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas

City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 27, 2020 02:54 PM
Created: May 27, 2020 02:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For the second summer in a row, the City of Albuquerque is allowing restaurants to add sidewalk seating. 

Restaurants will also be allowed to utilize parking lots for outdoor seating. 

Advertisement

The announcement came one day after the governor said she would allow outdoor seating at restaurants. 

Mayor Tim Keller said he directed the Planning Department to assist local restaurants as they open, expand, or build new patio seating to take advantage of the state’s order.

“Supporting our local businesses has been high priority, and it’s only become more important during this pandemic,” Keller said. “We want to help as many local small businesses stay afloat as possible, so we’re removing obstacles while keeping the public safe.”

The city is also looking for public input about the possibility of closing city streets to allow restaurants to expand outdoor dining.

While the barrier section of the Integrated Development Ordinance (IDO) will not be enforced, the city still requires that participating businesses obtain a permit for using the right-of-way.

Click here for information about the permitting process.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD officer involved in crash on the West Side
APD officer involved in crash on the West Side
State auditor looking into New Mexico’s $1.6M mask purchase
State auditor looking into New Mexico’s $1.6M mask purchase
City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas
City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19, public health order on Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19, public health order on Thursday
Amazon fulfillment center coming to Albuquerque
Amazon fulfillment center coming to Albuquerque
Advertisement


Restaurants in NM resume outdoor dining
Restaurants in NM resume outdoor dining
Operator of pop-up drive-in theater weighing options after learning he's in violation of governor's order
Operator of pop-up drive-in theater weighing options after learning he's in violation of governor's order
New Mexico reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 127 additional cases
New Mexico reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 127 additional cases
City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas
City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas
Group crowdsources 10,000 masks for health care workers on Navajo Nation
Group crowdsources 10,000 masks for health care workers on Navajo Nation