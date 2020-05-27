City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For the second summer in a row, the City of Albuquerque is allowing restaurants to add sidewalk seating.
Restaurants will also be allowed to utilize parking lots for outdoor seating.
The announcement came one day after the governor said she would allow outdoor seating at restaurants.
Mayor Tim Keller said he directed the Planning Department to assist local restaurants as they open, expand, or build new patio seating to take advantage of the state’s order.
“Supporting our local businesses has been high priority, and it’s only become more important during this pandemic,” Keller said. “We want to help as many local small businesses stay afloat as possible, so we’re removing obstacles while keeping the public safe.”
The city is also looking for public input about the possibility of closing city streets to allow restaurants to expand outdoor dining.
While the barrier section of the Integrated Development Ordinance (IDO) will not be enforced, the city still requires that participating businesses obtain a permit for using the right-of-way.
