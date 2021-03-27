City of Albuquerque and partners distribute gun locks, suicide prevention info through new initiative

ALBUQUERQUE, NM— The city of Albuquerque partnered up with the Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Public Schools to distribute 1,000 gun locks and suicide prevention pamphlets donated by the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s “Project ChildSafe” initiative Saturday morning.

“Coming based off of last year and the depression and anxiety that was happening based off of COVID and isolation, people are deciding to take their lives more and more. We want to make sure to do whatever we can to get in the way of that,” said Brook Bassan, Albuquerque City Councilor for District 4.