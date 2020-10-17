City of Albuquerque asks for public input on Walker Property redevelopment

"So my regard is for the people that live here – all the way from the young people to the older people – a spa like Riverpoint."

The city recently purchased the property, previously owned by the Walker Family, with plans to redevelop it. At one point, homes and businesses occupied the lot, but were torn down in 2002 due to nuisance violations and safety concerns.

Lauren Moore, who just bought a house across from the lot, said she’d like to see a multi-use space.

"Something especially now to have local artists and local business be able to kind of come out and bring everyone together,” Moore said. “I love seeing what they've been putting up with Tin Can Alley, Sawmill—all of these really cool artsy fun places for people to want to go out and gather. I really think that'd be cool to have here. "

Mike Prando said he’s like to see something like a park, so the whole community can enjoy it.

"It's long overdue to get something done,” he said. “Basically a lot of people want a lot of different things here. Some people want green space. People want some new design. Some people want something to work with the community center, so hopefully something gets done."

The city is holding a virtual meeting to discuss the lot Tuesday evening. For more information about the Walker Property, click here.