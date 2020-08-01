City of Albuquerque awards first round of outdoor dining grants

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The city of Albuquerque awarded the first round of grants to 29 restaurants that applied for the Outdoor Dining Grant Funding Program. Funding was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Awardees were determined by a lottery for a total of $100,500. Each restaurant received between $2,500 and $5,000.
The following businesses were awarded:
