City of Albuquerque awards first round of outdoor dining grants | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Albuquerque awards first round of outdoor dining grants

City of Albuquerque awards first round of outdoor dining grants

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 01, 2020 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.  - The city of Albuquerque awarded the first round of grants to 29 restaurants that applied for the Outdoor Dining Grant Funding Program. Funding was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Awardees were determined by a lottery for a total of $100,500. Each restaurant received between $2,500 and $5,000.

Advertisement

The following businesses were awarded:

  • Weck’s
  • Slapfish
  • Perico's Revel
  • Blaze Pizza
  • Duran’s Central Pharmacy
  • Mac's La Sierra
  • High Point Grill
  • The Standard Diner
  • Slice Parlor
  • La Cumbre Brewing Co.
  • Sandia Crust Pizza Company
  • Texas Roadhouse
  • Little Anita's Mexican Food
  • Jinja Bar & Bistro
  • Bow & Arrow Brewing Co.
  • The Kosmos Restaurant
  • Twin Peaks Restaurant
  • Owl Cafe
  • M'tucci's Italian
  • Hollow Spirits Distillery
  • San Mateo Beer Company
  • Nena's Food
  • Boxing Bear Brewing Company
  • Hundred Hands Coffee
  • The Grove Cafe
  • Mata G Vegetarian Kitchen
  • Oni
  • Azuma Sushi and Teppan
  • El Patron Restaurant

To learn more about the grant funding process, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 210 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 210 additional COVID-19 cases
Lobo basketball commit JB White shot and killed in Santa Fe
Lobo basketball commit JB White shot and killed in Santa Fe
APD investigating homicide on West Side
APD investigating homicide on West Side
1 rescued, 1 killed after being swept away in Albuquerque arroyo
1 rescued, 1 killed after being swept away in Albuquerque arroyo
Family who lost 11-year-old son to suicide believes social isolation was a factor
Family who lost 11-year-old son to suicide believes social isolation was a factor
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 210 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 210 additional COVID-19 cases
Lobo basketball commit JB White shot and killed in Santa Fe
Lobo basketball commit JB White shot and killed in Santa Fe
City of Albuquerque awards first round of outdoor dining grants
City of Albuquerque awards first round of outdoor dining grants
Fitness studios given the green light to teach classes at 25% capacity
Fitness studios given the green light to teach classes at 25% capacity
APD investigating homicide on West Side
APD investigating homicide on West Side